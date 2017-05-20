A reportedly drugged-up man had to be tasered after he got naked and put his girlfriend in a chokehold

Michael Person, 24, is facing charges after authorities were called to his girlfriend’s house Tuesday night where he was outside, naked and screaming at her front door. According to the arrest report, police had to fire a stun gun multiple times as he was choking his girlfriend, the Daytona Beach News-Journal writes.

Person was believed to be on LSD at the time of the incident, and at one point, he kicked a deputy in the mouth. He is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence.





After he had been subdued, officers took Person to the hospital. On the ride, he was reportedly kicking at the windows of the car and screaming that he was on acid. At the hospital, doctors gave him anti-anxiety and anti-psychotic drugs to reverse the effects of the LSD.

It was at the hospital, as he was being treated, that he kicked Deputy Jason Williams. His girlfriend stated that she has been dating him for a year and a half and said that she does not wish to press charges. As of Thursday, Person was still in prison on a $2,500 bail.