A “soul-cleansing” psychic faces charges for allegedly taking $147,700 from an elderly man

A New Jersey psychic scammed an elderly man out of $147,700, claiming he needed to undergo a 14-step Chakra cleansing to rid his body of demons, police say.

Galloway Township Police said the man met with Sally “Kim” Wando, 49, of Galloway, at her business, Village Psychic on the Jersey Shore.

During their first meeting, officials say she charged him $5,000 and told him he would need a 14-step program to complete the cleansing of his soul. Each step would cost $10,500, according to Galloway Township Police.

The man told police that Wando said he had eight evil spirits, which would only further torment him if he did not undergo the treatment. She also told him that his problem would only worsen if he told anyone about their arrangement, police said.





The man said she then advised him to deposit the money into a bank and tell them that he was buying a car. The money was deposited into Wando’s son’s car business.

Wando and her son, Frank Marco, 24, of Ventor, were both charged with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft.

