Oklahoma police were notified of a high school teacher allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student and slapped her with additional charges after investigating the matter and discovering other alleged criminal activity on her part.





Yukon High School science teacher Hunter Day, 22, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possessing child pornography following a complaint that she raped a student. Yukon Public Schools was notified of her arrest immediately afterwards.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly contacted by a male student’s parents, who handed over his cell phone to them. While searching the phone, authorities say they found both explicit text messages and nude photos had been exchanged between Day and the boy. According to police, the boy’s parents had learned that he and Day had made plans to meet up for sex at her apartment on Wednesday and feared the two had already had previous intimate contact.

Using the boy’s phone, investigators contacted Day to see if the meeting was still on. She allegedly replied, saying, “Yes,” and instructed the teen to get there before her husband arrived home from work. Investigators say they arrived to find the door unlocked and Day sitting on the living room floor with the lights turned off and candles lit. At that time, she allegedly admitted she had sex with the student and that she sent him the explicit texts and photos.

In a statement, the school district acknowledged the concerning situation and expressed their shock in learning of it:

Yukon Public Schools was informed late Wednesday afternoon, November 15th, that an employee of the district was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a high school student. This behavior was representative of a very poor decision by a person entrusted with teaching our students. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. Yukon utilizes application references, interviewing protocols and state background checks prior to hiring any employee in the district in an effort to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event. Yukon Public Schools is fully cooperating with local law enforcement officials during this ongoing investigation. The district is not at liberty to discuss any further details of this incident or divulge names of any of the parties involved. All questions pertaining to this incident should be directed to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department.

