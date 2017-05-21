A teacher will see years behind bars after three years of sex crimes involving her underage students

Jaclyn McLaren, a 36-year-old former teacher, will see two years of prison and two years of probation as punishment for sex crimes involving eight minors, six of whom were her students.

McLaren, a former French teacher at a school in Ontario, will spend the first two years of her sentence at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, reports CTV News Toronto. She’ll then be released but will have to register as a sex offender and undergo treatment.

McLaren is also required to sever contact with the victims and their families, stop using social media and stay away from playgrounds and public places where children may be present for 10 years following her release.

McLaren was first charged with 42 crimes spanning three years, from 2012 to 2015. She pleaded guilty to two counts each of sexual exploitation and luring, as well as child pornography and “explicit materials” charges.

Public school teacher Jaclyn McLaren pleads guilty to 7 sex-related charges involving minors at Belleville court @CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/iXS51fI2aB — Bill Hutchins (@CKWS_Hutch) March 7, 2017

Police said McLaren shared naked photos of herself via Snapchat and other means with students, some of whom demanded the photos from her as blackmail after finding explicit photos of her on her phone.

In separate incidents, she’s accused of performing oral sex on students and providing alcohol to them both in her car and on a trail in Belleville, Ontario.

In other incidents, McLaren exchanged explicit pictures with students, some more than 20 years younger than her.

CTV News Toronto reports that a mother of one victim testified, asking why no teachers noticed or spoke out about the “buzzard” relationship between student and teacher.