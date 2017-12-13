When Ohio substitute teacher Madeline Marx was arrested in November, her alleged crimes — carrying on sexual relationships with multiple students at Kettering Fairmont High School — raised eyebrows. But Marx’s defense is even a little more shocking as her attorney announced on Wednesday morning that the 23-year-old educator plans to enter an insanity plea.





Her lawyer, Keith Fricker, told a judge at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court that he intends to file the motions in the coming days, and Judge Steven Dankof extended Marx’s scheduling conference until January 31, the Dayton Daily News reports. The young substitute spent two years at Kettering Fairmont before she was arrested on November 8, and though the school insisted that only one victim was involved, the police report listed two male students as Rare reported at the time of Marx’s arrest.

UPDATE: A police report from @KetteringOhioPD states there were two victims of sexual battery in case of Kettering HS sub Madeline Marx. https://t.co/xvXR934AvJ pic.twitter.com/fHgzOV5cxB — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) November 9, 2017

One 17-year-old student told police that he received oral sex from Marx on July 19 in the parking area of a Big Lots store. Later, a 16-year-old student came forward and claimed that he had sex with Marx at a parking lot in an apartment complex.

Marx also substituted at nearby the nearby Oakwood School District, but officials there say that they have no evidence that the young educator was carrying on illicit sexual activities while at their school; nevertheless, they did send a letter home to parents alerting them of the situation. WHIO reports that Marx is a 2016 graduate of the University of Dayton where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education, though she ironically dropped a class on sexual ethics, according to her personnel file.

She was originally bonded out on the conditions that she not have any contact with the victims and that she stay at her father’s home. The Kettering Police Department released this video of Marx being transported to the police station.

Marx faces two counts of sexual battery, which are both third-degree felonies punishable by 9 to 36 months in prison. However, since she is young — less than eight years older than the youngest victim, there’s a chance that a jury will take a lenient eye on her. In Texas, a jury let 22-year-old Emily Rogers off with only probation but Rogers was only four years older than her victim.