A Tennessee man and the teenage girl he was traveling with will be charged in the murder of a gas station clerk

A Tennessee man and the 15-year-old girl he was on the run with will both be charged in the Tuesday night murder of John Daniel Stevens, a gas station attendant. The teenager, Trinity Quinn, was reportedly shopping at the Exxon station when Daniel Clark, 28, fired a gun several times, killing Stevens after what police believe was an attempted robbery.

Police started looking for the two after surveillance cameras at the station caught them on video. They found Clark’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot, leading them to believe he and Quinn had resorted to traveling by foot. They were both later found a few miles west of downtown Nashville after a dump truck driver spotted Quinn on the side of a road.





“Both individuals are under investigation for a homicide. Both are homicide suspects,” Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Wednesday morning. “It is this department’s belief that [the girl] had the opportunity to flee. We do not see any indication she was held against her will.”

The police department noted on Twitter that Clark and Quinn are both expected to be charged with criminal homicide, as well as aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft, as Clark retrieved car key from Stevens’ pockets but was unable to find the correlating vehicle in the parking lot.

Authorities believe Clark had been “grooming” Quinn for some time now. She was last seen on Monday morning after she was dropped off at an elementary school to wait for the bus to the high school. Allegedly, she got into another vehicle shortly after being dropped off. The district attorney has 90 days to decide whether to prosecute her as an adult.

“He was the gentlest man,” the victim’s sister-in-law said of Stevens, who had worked the third shift at the station for years after retiring from the Navy. “He would never hurt anyone.”

