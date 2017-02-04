A Texas teacher might not have to spend time behind bars after she got too friendly with a couple of her students

Haeli Noelle Wey, 28, probably won’t be writing lesson plans anytime soon after she pleaded guilty on Friday to having sex with two of her students. CBS Austin reported that Wey was charged with two counts of “improper relationship between teacher and student” and that both counts are second-degree felonies. The Texas penal code defines the counts as “sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is enrolled in a public or private primary or secondary school at which the employee works” and are punishable with up to 20 years in prison.





Wey’s attorney told CBS that the prosecuting attorney is recommending “10 years of deferred adjudication probation.” Wey’s first inappropriate relationship with one of her students began in August and continued through September 2015. However, according to the Statesman, things got a bit more complicated when the first student stopped the relationship when he discovered that she went on a hike with another student and during the hike, the two “kissed and had other sexual contact.” According to the affidavit, which was obtained by Rare, Wey asked the student to delete their messages and told him “don’t let anyone get a hold of ur phone.” She also sent him a series of pictures of herself in various stages of undress.

The Statesman reported that since the beginning of the school year there have been “41 cases of improper relationships reported to the Texas Education Agency.” If a judge signs the probation agreement, she will not face jail time or have to register as a sex offender. According to Avvo, in Texas, during a deferred adjudication probation, the defendant is “placed on a probation for a certain period of time. If the probation is successfully completed, the case is dismissed.” Wey will be sentenced on March 10.