A wanted man turned himself in to police — and he brought a bunch of doughnuts with him

A wanted 21-year-old man named Michael Zaydel — who used the alias “Champagne Torino” on Facebook and had multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants in several jurisdictions — has turned himself in to Michigan police after losing a Facebook challenge he issued to the officers. And he brought a bunch of doughnuts with him.

On Oct. 6, Zaydel issued a challenge via a private message to the Redford Township Police Department Facebook page. Zaydel claimed that if the department could get 1,000 shares on their next post, he would turn himself in along with a dozen doughnuts. He also promised to “pick up every piece of litter” around local public schools.





The police department graciously accepted Zaydel’s challenge, and created a post in order to solicit shares. And as you can probably imagine, it went viral.

The post received more than 1,000 shares in over an hour and ended up receiving over 1,500 likes and more than 4,400 shares.

A few days later, Zaydel made good on his promise, and waltzed into the police station bearing doughnuts. Redford Police made a follow-up post with photographs that showed Zaydel’s arrival at the police station and, of course, the tasty, tasty donuts. Zaydel was arrested and scheduled for a hearing.

“We would like to express our gratitude for the support of all who followed this, shared it, and left us positive feedback,” Redford Police wrote.