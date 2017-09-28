A woman is still on the loose after trying to kill her baby niece with pills

Police issued a warrant for an Indiana woman who attempted to kill her niece by mixing crushed pills into breast milk.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, of Fort Wayne is accused of trying to kill her brother’s 11-week-old daughter out of anger. She texted her boyfriend in January that she was planning to “crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” referring to her mother’s decision to allow her brother, her brother’s girlfriend and their newborn to live in the house. She added that she would have no remorse if the baby died.





Rodriguez-Miranda’s plan was quickly thwarted by her mother, who saw the text messages on their shared cellphone. Attempting to save her granddaughter, Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother checked the bottles of breast milk in the fridge. She saw residue and discoloration in one of the bottles. Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother and the baby’s mother took the infant to the hospital. The baby did not have any signs of poisoning, but a forensic toxicologist found the equivalent of nine tablets or capsules of Excedrin in the bottle, enough to kill an adult.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude thats [sic] dumb?” wondered Rodriguez-Miranda in a text to her boyfriend. She suspected that her family threw the milk out.

Rodriguez-Miranda reportedly fled with her boyfriend after her mother told her to be home to speak with the police. The couple is believed to be in Michigan. She was officially charged with one felony count of attempted murder on Monday.