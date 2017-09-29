A woman suspected of raping multiple children faces a laundry list of charges

A Cross County, Arkansas, woman is suspected of raping nine children.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office looked into a report that Veronica Blake sexually assaulted three kids. Their investigation uncovered six more victims.

The 34-year-old turned herself into deputies Thursday.

The woman has been charged with six counts of rape, six counts of incest, seven counts of computer child pornography, and one count of sexual indecency with a minor.

