A young woman about to attend college was murdered senselessly in a road rage incident

Pennsylvania high school graduate Bianca Nikol Roberson lost her life when she was murdered in a road rage incident.

Authorities are still searching for a “medium-built, white male, 30 to 40 years old with blonde or light-colored brown hair,” reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The suspect, driving a faded red Chevrolet pickup truck, shot and killed the 18-year-old when they both attempted to merge into a lane at the same time.

Authorities say that Roberson’s vehicle never hit the suspect’s. “At that point, her car started jostling with a red pickup truck,” recounted Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.





“This is now a murder case,” he said. “A young woman has died senselessly.”

Roberson recently graduated Rustin High School. She was set to begin college at Jacksonville University in the fall.

“We were all excited for her,” said her father, Rodney Roberson.

“Her personality was very loved,” recalled her brother, Dontae Arburg. “She always smiled. Always wanted to entertain and make you smile.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Goshen police at (610) 696-7400 or email trafficsafety@westgoshen.org.