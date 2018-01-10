A Pennsylvania teacher is facing a string of charges after he loaned a student his iPad and the boy found disturbing images of young female classmates.





Gaspare Gambino was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy and accused of taking photos and videos of over a dozen different students in his classes. In many cases, he zoomed in on students’ private parts in videos. The incriminating evidence came to light when Gambino loaned his iPad to a student who’d forgotten to bring his. The student tried logging in on his Google account but came upon Gambino’s, where the photos were stored, the Associated Press reports.

BREAKING: @honesdalehs teacher, Gaspare Gambino, arrested and charged with invasion of privacy (14 counts). Troopers say the Spanish teacher took inappropriate photos of female students. Gambino has been suspended since Sept. 2017. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/yt6qlApeCa — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) January 10, 2018

The images initially came to light in September and Gambino, who has taught Spanish at the school since 2015, was suspended without pay. According to the arrest affidavit, the student who discovered the photos “observed photos of several young teenage girls” and “close-ups of the female genitalia and breasts.” After he made the discovery, he showed the evidence to other students in the class. At some point, one of the students reported the photos to administrators later in the day. He reportedly tried to delete the photos after he was suspended.

Police say that not all of the victims have been identified and the charges are filed as misdemeanors, The Times-Tribune reports. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17.

We’ve seen plenty of teacher scandals from all over the country and Gambino’s certainly isn’t the first from Pennsylvania. In August, a Pennsylvania teacher was arrested after becoming “obsessed” with a student. But her relationship got physical and she’s facing harsher charges than Gambino. In December, a teacher’s inappropriate texts between her and a student led to her arrest on a string of charges.