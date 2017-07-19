After her naked pictures were found online, a teacher who says a 13-year-old student forced himself on her is headed to trial

A former California teacher is facing a slew of charges related to allegations that she committed sex acts with a 13-year-old student. KFSN reports that, on Tuesday, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence for 30-year-old Justine Nelson to stand trial.

Police initially began an investigation when nude photos of Nelson appeared on social media. Fresno Police Officer Malcolm Walls stated that during the investigation the youth told him that Nelson “walked up to him one day and asked him why he never talked to her and said that he was cute.”





The boy also told investigators that he was 13-years-old when their illicit meetings began. Walls noted that the boy was afraid because Nelson told him that “if he [told anybody], it would ruin her family life and his sports career.”

According to KFSN, she admitted to a number of “sex acts” but said that student forced himself on her, even accusing him of threatening to ruin her career. Investigators noted that her story changed on a number of occasions and she eventually divulged a number of incriminating details about their relationship. She could face up to 14 years in prison if she’s convicted.