Al Sharpton’s daughter was arrested after she allegedly got physical with a cabbie on her birthday

Al Sharpton’s daughter was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after an altercation with a cab driver.

Ashley Sharpton is facing charges after she grabbed the keys from the driver then punched him when he demanded them back, police say. The 30-year-old was at her birthday party Friday night in New York City when the altercation occurred, around 1 a.m. Sharpton ran from the scene, but police caught up with her a few hours later and took her into custody.

Her father told the New York Daily News, “She told me it didn’t happen the way they said it happened, but I can’t speak for a 30-year-old woman.”

Ashley and a group of friends reportedly got in the car and each gave the driver different destinations. The cabbie, annoyed by the situation, stopped until they could figure out where to go. At that point, Ashley, who was sitting in the front seat, grabbed the keys from the ignition.

Ashley is the youngest daughter of Reverend Sharpton. She is charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.