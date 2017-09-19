An 11 year old “felt something” as she stood in a fair line, leading to this man’s arrest

An 18-year-old Oklahoma City man has been arrested and charged for allegedly exposing himself and urinating on an 11-year-old girl as the two waited in line for a ride at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Brandon Tribble and his friend, 18-year-old Nick Gibson, were in line behind the 11-year-old alleged victim, who is not being named due to her age.

The victim was standing with a friend of her own when she felt something on her leg, according to FOX25. A police report says she turned around to see Tribble urinating on the ground with his genitalia exposed.





Tribble and Gibson allegedly laughed as Tribble continued to urinate. The victim got out of line and reported it to her father, who told police.

Both men have been arrested and charged with public drunkenness; Tribble faces additional charges of indecent exposure.