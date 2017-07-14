An active duty soldier who’s facing terrorism charges was photographed kissing an ISIS flag

Active duty soldier Ikaika Erik Kang was stationed in Hawaii when he was arrested for having ties to ISIS. Now, a damning picture has been released to the public.

The FBI shared a picture of Kang with an ISIS flag. He’s seen kissing the cloth while pledging allegiance to the terror organization:

According to a former bunk mate, Kang was vocal about his beliefs. He believed that the 9/11 terrorist attack was an “inside job” as well as other conspiracy beliefs.

He is also accused of attempting to deliver military documents and training to ISIS fighters.

Despite making pro-ISIS comments as early as 2011, Kang was allowed to continue in the military.

Kang was a member of the 25th Infantry Division. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu at the time of his arrest.