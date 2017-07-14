An active duty soldier who’s facing terrorism charges was photographed kissing an ISIS flag
FBI/U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii via AP
Crime and punishment

Active duty soldier Ikaika Erik Kang was stationed in Hawaii when he was arrested for having ties to ISIS. Now, a damning picture has been released to the public.

The FBI shared a picture of Kang with an ISIS flag. He’s seen kissing the cloth while pledging allegiance to the terror organization:

(FBI/U.S Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii via AP)

According to a former bunk mate, Kang was vocal about his beliefs. He believed that the 9/11 terrorist attack was an “inside job” as well as other conspiracy beliefs.

He is also accused of attempting to deliver military documents and training to ISIS fighters.

Despite making pro-ISIS comments as early as 2011, Kang was allowed to continue in the military.

Kang was a member of the 25th Infantry Division. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu at the time of his arrest.

