A domestic call from an Arkansas woman on Saturday quickly turned into a murder scene.





WREG reported that Chonda Owens, 50, called police to say that she was punched in the face by her husband, later identified as 51-year-old pastor Lyndon Jerome Burkett.

When officers with the Helena-West Helena Police Department arrived at the house, they heard a gunshot go off inside of the house. After entering the home, they found a dead Owens. Police found signs of injury from a gunshot.

They also found Burkett, who was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound. Police airlifted Burkett to Regional One Medical Center, who was said to be in critical condition when he arrived.

Burkett was later revealed to be affiliated with the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church-Sandtuck.

Police also found two of the victims’ grandchildren, ages 5 and 6, inside of the house. The children were inside of the house when the shootings took place. The children were transported to the police station, reported FOX 13.

Authorities are continuing an investigation to determine more facts of the case.