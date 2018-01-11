A Virginia sign language interpreter who spent years working in a high school was facing 230 years in prison for her crimes, but on Wednesday a judge sentenced her to only 90 years with all but seven of those years suspended.





Amanda Nasser, 31, was convicted on 14 counts of computer solicitation of a minor and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, KRTE reports. She was an interpreter for a student at the high school and when arrested in September of 2016, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Nasser “made contact with numerous other students” and in her conversations with one freshman, “[she] immediately turned the conversation to sexual innuendo.” The LCSO spokesperson added, that “during the sexually explicit chats, Nasser even sent nude pictures of herself to the minor and solicited sex from the minor on several occasions.”

Amanda Nasser, 30, A school employee in Louisa county is now facing felony charges after an alleged sexual relationship with a freshman. pic.twitter.com/VrkOcrubln — Jasmin Caldwell KCEN (@TVJasmin) September 30, 2016

According to police, Nasser eventually befriended the student’s mother in order to meet him outside of school and “picked him up in a full-sized van with a a bed in the back several times.” In addition, “she admitted to having sexual intercourse with him on four separate occasions.” When she was first confronted with the allegations against her, she denied them but eventually admitted to “having a sexual relationship with [him] and soliciting sex from him via text message.”

Even more disturbing, Nasser was a mother and in statements following Thursday’s sentencing, as reported by WVIR, prosecutor Rusty McGuire said, “Ms. Nasser’s own children will spend the next seven years without a mother. This case is a tragedy of Ms. Nasser’s making.” McGuire added that “the victim in this case will be forever scarred by Ms. Nasser’s conduct.” He continued, “these convictions send a clear message that such predatory behavior will be met with swift and severe repercussions.”

Upon her release, Nasser will be on probation for an indefinite amount of time.