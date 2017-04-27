An LSU lineman arrested for burglary may have chosen the worst possible outfit for it

Today’s edition of “What not to wear when committing a crime” stars Louisiana State University’s Adrian Magee, 20 years old and a 6-foot, 5-inch, 309-pound sophomore on LSU’s offensive line.

Magee has been suspended from LSU “indefinitely” and arrested in an April 1 burglary of an apartment on West Chimes Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Times-Picayune.

RELATED: Well-stocked Florida underwear burglar gets caught red-handed

The victim, who remains unnamed, returned to his apartment just before midnight on April 1. He told police that he found a number of items missing: his Xbox, several Xbox games, Gucci flip-flops, bluetooth speakers, $1200 in cash and his girlfriend’s wallet, which contained $120 and a number of credit cards.





As he looked through his apartment to take stock of the burglary, a man identified as Magee looked in the open door and, seeing the victim, allegedly asked if the apartment had been burglarized. The victim said yes and added that he’d be looking at surveillance camera footage in the hopes of identifying the criminal.

The victim told police he recognized Magee because he was wearing shorts with his jersey number (#73) on them. As an LSU fan, the victim immediately put the two together.

At the mention of camera footage, Magee allegedly admitted to taking some items and returned them. The police report does not detail what items Magee returned to the owner and what he did not.

Adrian Magee was a four-star prospect when he arrived at Louisiana State University in 2015, and had just completed his redshirt season.