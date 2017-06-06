An MMA fighter who beat his porn star ex-girlfriend unrecognizable is headed to the slammer

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, who legally changed his name to War Machine, was one of the promising young stars of mixed martial arts. He was signed to the UFC at a young age, but idiotic social media posts led to his release from the company. The fighter went on to fight for Bellator, another top group, but again was quickly released.

Any hopes of greatness that the now-35 year old harbored can be completely deserted after he was sentenced to life in prison on Monday with the possibility of parole after 36 years. According to ESPN, War Machine was convicted in March of 29 felony and misdemeanor charges related to the 2014 abuse of his ex-girlfriend, adult film star Christy Mack.





War Machine met Mack in 2013, when she was already a big name in the industry. The BBC reported that he also appeared in a few films. But after their relationship deteriorated, he became violent.

In 2014, he beat Mack so badly that she suffered a broken nose, eye socket, ribs, severely bruised liver and was missing teeth. Images taken at the hospital, which were shown to the jury, were extremely unsettling.

In her testimony, Mack broke down and said that she’s still afraid of the fighter, saying, “I know when he gets out, he will kill me.”

War Machine expressed remorse for his actions, saying, “Not a day goes by that I don’t seriously regret all those things that I did. I was a very, very lost, very empty person.” He also compared himself to Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL star who committed suicide in prison in April.

“I should have killed myself by now,” War Machine said. “There’s no reason right now that I shouldn’t be in the dirt right now laying next to Aaron Hernandez.”

After his arrest in 2014, War Machine attempted suicide in his cell, but was discovered by a prison guard and revived.