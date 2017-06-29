An unidentified cross-dressing man is creeping people out by tying hosiery to their cars

It’s not every day one sees a cross-dressing man tying pantyhose to other cars in a Home Depot parking lot, but that’s exactly what was witnessed in Flagler County, Fla. earlier in the week, reports News 4 Jax.

An anonymous complaint filed to the local police department alleges that the man also followed Home Depot employees to their cars, prompting an urgency “to identify this person [and] talk to them in case this behavior were to escalate into something else,” said Commander Steve Brandt of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“We don’t know if this is a local person. We don’t know if it’s somebody traveling through town and stops in areas and does this,” he added.

Brandt says that the behavior continued over a number of days, “so we think it’s probably somebody in this area.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911 or to send an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1(888) 277-TIPS.