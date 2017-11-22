Antonio Hollywood Campbell, 18, of Fayetteville, North Carolina is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and decapitated her puppy in a horrifying manner.





Police arrested the green-haired teen on Monday after his girlfriend, identified as Jordan Stevens, went to a nearby hospital complaining about neck pain. She told deputies that she was at Campbell’s house when the couple got into a fight and he choked her. Stevens says she ran into a bedroom and called her mother for a ride. She says the fight began in a spout of jealousy when Campbell accused her of talking to other men, WTVD reports.

In the bedroom, he allegedly grabbed her cellphone and pushed her face into his bed.

Even more disturbing, is Campbell’s reported behavior that occurred a few weeks prior to his assault on Stevens, when he killed her puppy. Police say that the Fayetteville teen tied a leash to the animal’s neck and hurled it through the air then tied the leash to the back of his car and pulled it down the road. Finally, he “placed the puppy between two cinder blocks so it could not move, then took a hatchet and decapitated the puppy,” Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright wrote on Facebook.

Before the incident, Stevens says that Campbell told her “well if you ain’t gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog.”

Police later executed a search warrant on Campbell’s house in Fayetteville and discovered a bunch of evidence, including the cinder block, hatchet and even the remains of the puppy. They also found a sawed-off shotgun. He was charged with felony domestic violence for choking Stevens, animal cruelty to for murdering the puppy and possession of a weapon of mass destruction for the shotgun. He is being held on $137,500 bond.

The most serious allegation against Campbell is probably the “possession of a weapon of mass destruction” charge. North Carolina’s penal code is broad in its definition of a “weapon of mass destruction” and the sawed-off shotgun is in the same category as a missile, mine, bomb or grenade and Campbell is facing a Class F felony for the gun. Even the lowest punishment scales for that charge carry a decade behind bars. While the “weapon of mass destruction charge” sounds daunting and difficult to prosecute, North Carolina is pretty good at executing arrests related to the statute; less than two weeks ago, they charged an air traffic controller on the same felony, though it’s unclear what his “weapon of mass destruction” was.