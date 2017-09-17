Army Ranger-turned-bandit says his training taught him the skills he used to rob a bank

Alex Blum, a former Army Ranger turned bank robber, says Army Ranger training made him “angry” and “testosterone-driven,” leaving him “unable to value human life.” Formerly a “squeaky-clean, patriotic, rule-respecting kid,” Blum became hard and indifferent after his Ranger training.

That, according to a new book about his 2006 bank robbery, is what made it easy for him to join forces with Spc. Luke Elliot Sommer and turn an off-the-cuff attempt to impress Sommer into a federal crime.

Blum, as the story goes, gave Sommer a ride to a Bank of America branch in Tacoma, Wash. On a napkin, Blum used his Ranger training to lay out how he would rob the bank.

Based on what happened next, Sommer was more than impressed; he showed up the next day, and they robbed the bank. Sommer, two accomplices and Blum made off with $54,000 in the Aug. 4, 2006 robbery.

However, they’d forgotten to take the front license plate off Blum’s Audi. Onlookers took down the license plate number, and police moved in swiftly.

All involved were arrested and sentenced to time in federal prison. Sommer and his accomplices got over 10 years each; Blum, as the driver, got 16 months.

Sommer has since pleaded guilty to attempting to have a prosecutor in the case murdered from behind bars, according to the Plain Dealer.