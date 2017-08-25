Caught! How’d he get so far with an astounding 81 license suspensions?

A New York man who has had his driver’s license suspended 81 times was arrested Wednesday, WNBCreported.
Dillon Garcia, 21, of Medford, was pulled over by Suffolk County police after the officer scanned his license plate and saw that his license was suspended.
Garcia was issued summonses for the suspended plate in addition to being charged for driving without a valid license, WABC reported.
The vehicle was impounded, WNBC reported.