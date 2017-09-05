Bail denied for three teens who killed one of the world’s only Orthodox Jewish MMA fighters

Three Florida teens were denied bail after being charged with the murder of a Jewish Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

Summer Church, 16, Roberto Ortiz, 18, and Jace Swinton, 18, of Palm Beach were charged as adults with murder in the first degree after fatally shooting Aaron Rajman, 25, in a home invasion. Ortiz and Swinton were also charged with home invasion while Church, who is considered to be the mastermind behind the killing, escaped charges as she was not present.

Church knew Rajman beforehand, but her mother, Judi Church, maintained that Ortiz and Swinton used her to get to the victim.

“Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family,” said State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Rajman was one of the only Orthodox Jewish fighters in the MMA community.