Believe it or not, there was another naked guy arrested for trespassing in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend

It’s not every day one looks out to see a naked man in their backyard. But that’s the exact situation in which Lake Wales, Fla. couple Ricardo and Aleia Navarro found themselves on Sunday.

The couple were awakened by their home alarm when 35-year-old Matthew Gamwell decided to stand in their yard without a lick of clothing, reports WFLA. The husband called the police as soon as he spotted Gamwell.

The couple’s alarm was triggered when Gamwell tried to enter the house, reportedly in search of clothes.





Law enforcement found the naked man trying to conceal his genitals behind trash cans. Gamwell said that he went out to party the night before and woke up on the Navarro property.

Gamwell was arrested and charged with trespassing and indecent exposure.

As WFLA points out, Gamwell was the second naked individual to be arrested and charged with trespassing this weekend in the Tampa Bay area.

