The remains of three children uncovered in Montana are gaining traction as being those of three Michigan brothers who disappeared in 2010.

A cleaning crew working in Missoula, Mont. uncovered a box of bones and teeth in a home following the September eviction of the previous tenants, reported KRTV.





Investigators tested the collection of teeth, rocks and a lower jaw bone which they determined belonged to three children between 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old at the time of their death.

According to investigators, the ages match those of the Skelton brothers — Alexander, Andrew and Tanner — who went missing from their small Michigan town of Morenci.

John Skelton, the boys’ father, currently sits in a Michigan prison on charges of unlawful imprisonment after the little boys’ mother reported that them missing. The boys, aged 5, 7 and 9, disappeared Thanksgiving after John was supposed to return them to their mother. Skelton claimed that he put his sons in the custody of an Amish family for safekeeping because, he alleged, their mother Tanya was abusive — claims she denied, reported WGTV.

According to Missoula PD’s Sgt. Travis Welsh, his department is yet to confirm the remains belong to the missing boys, but DNA testing is pending, reported KRTV.

Welsh said, “The thing is, there are missing children all over the world. And the thing is, we don’t know that this particular case is isolated to the city of Missoula. We don’t know where the bones came from, and if they were transported from one area to another, and ended up here.”

No suspect has been currently identified in the case, but neighbors of the home where the remains were found are concerned about the tenants.

“The tenants were dirty; it was an unkempt house,” a man named Lennie told NBC Montana. “The yard was a mess, and they seemed really withdrawn like when you try to carry on a conversation with them about the garage sale stuff,” he said.

“It’s just too bizarre and has us scared. If we could leave tomorrow we would,” he added.