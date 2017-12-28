Samantha Ciotta was arrested in September on one count of oral copulation with a minor and two counts of sexual intercourse with an underage victim and on Wednesday the 32-year-old appeared in a California courtroom and pleaded not guilty.





Ciotta stole headlines for the salacious details of her relationship with students, on one occasion she allegedly appeared in a Snapchat video drinking with shirtless teens. When asked about the rumors of her illegal behavior, one student allegedly told a friend “Yes…Bro, I’m gettin’ in deep…been f**king [Ciotta] and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks [at her house].” Eventually, police obtained a warrant and searched her house where they found a note that appeared to be written to Ciotta’s husband and was meant to explain her relationship with the student.

Soon after her arrest, Ciotta’s husband filed for divorce he also filed for custody of their two children and moved out of the house. In divorce papers obtained by Patch.com, he wrote “While I, personally, do not believe my children were placed in any danger while in her care, nor do I question her abilities as a mother, I am following CPS’s recommendations,” adding “Child Protective Services strongly recommended to me to take full custody and with urgency.”

The first victim originally lied about his encounters with the teacher but eventually changed his story when he says that she slept with his 19-year-old friend, Fox reports. In the courtroom on Wednesday, Ciotta appeared calm and was accompanied by her family members. Her husband and children were noticeably absent.

The California teacher met the student when he was a freshman at the school and the victim had a troubled home life, his mother had recently passed away and his father was in prison. In school, he had a tendency to act out and eventually Ciotta began taking him aside to help him. It’s unclear how the relationship evolved, but the student says that his illicit encounters with the educator took place over the summer.

When reached for comment during October, her ex-husband told Patch “I know you likely want to paint a negative picture that will get many readers to your site but don’t forget there are always multiple sides to a story.” He added “[Samantha is] a great mother…and myself and her family are very supportive of her.”