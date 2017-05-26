Charges are in for Tim Kaine’s son, who participated in a riot that broke out at a Trump rally

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine’s son has been charged for his role in a riot that broke out at a March rally in support of President Trump.

24-year-old Linwood Michael Kaine, whose father was Hillary Clinton’s running mate, was charged with three misdemeanors, including fleeing police on foot, concealing his identity and obstructing the legal process with force, after initially being slapped with second-degree riot charges.

RELATED: Tim Kaine’s son isn’t taking the Trump presidency well and got arrested on a riot charge

“Today’s announcement of misdemeanor charges against Sen. Kaine’s son contains no suggestion that he engaged in disruptive behavior while at the rally, but are instead focused on his actions as he was arrested after he left,” said Miryam Lipper, Kaine’s spokeswoman, in a statement. “Tim and Anne support their son and hope the matter is resolved soon.”





In Minnesota on March 4, a group of 125 protesters wearing all black — with some covering their faces — stormed the Trump rally, which hosted 400 attendees. Demonstrators tossed a smoke bomb into the crowd, sprayed pepper spray and blew whistles and air-horns, inciting a riot. They scattered as police arrived, but Kaine got caught. Seven others were also charged for their participation in the chaos.

“When people seek to prevent others who are peacefully assembled from making their voices heard, it threatens the very foundation of our democracy,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

RELATED: Wisconsin legislature proposes harsh new penalties for people who riot and block traffic