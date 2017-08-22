Charles Manson’s latest mugshot shows the face of evil 50 years later

Charles Manson is likely the most infamous inmate alive in America’s prison systems. Manson was sentenced to death in 1971, but in 1972, California abolished the death penalty and his sentence was commuted to life in prison.

The 82-year-old has spent 46 years in prison and his latest mugshot shows a haggard and weary-eyed criminal. Inmates mugshots are updated every few years for “security reasons,” TMZ reports.





Manson was hospitalized earlier in 2017 with a serious injury. His last mugshot was taken in 2011.