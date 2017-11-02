Police believe they’ve nabbed the man who killed 3 at a Colorado Walmart

Police have apprehended the suspect in the Colorado Walmart shooting and identified him as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department. He was taken into custody in Colorado near an apartment complex were he lives.

**UPDATE** Suspect identified as SCOTT OSTREM (DOB: 03-08-70), nationwide extradition homicide warrant. Any info tipline #720-977-5069 pic.twitter.com/8ulfgT6PdC — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

A SWAT team was already at the complex when a vehicle believed to be Ostrem’s drove past some time around 8 a.m. — officers gave chase and stopped the car soon after, KDVR reports. Authorities previously warned that he was armed and dangerous.

KDVR: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Denver Walmart. 2 suspects at large. Heavy police presence at scene. pic.twitter.com/m0UbtFWWMN — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 2, 2017

Ostrem is accused of walking into a Colorado Walmart Wednesday and opening fire. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and another woman later died at a hospital. Police have not released the names of the victims.





Thornton Police Spokesman Victor Avila stated that Ostrem “walked in very nonchalantly with his hands in his pockets, raised a weapon and began shooting. Then he turns around and walks out of the store,” the Denver Post reports. Court records show that he was arrested in 2013 for driving while impaired and that he declared bankruptcy in 2015. However, no history of violent crime has been uncovered.

