Conrad Roy’s aunt just said what we’re all thinking about Michelle Carter

In one of the first cases of its kinds, Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison for urging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to commit suicide. The so-called “texting suicide” case captured national attention, and the moment that a tearful Carter was sentenced was broadcast across mainstream cable networks.

On Friday night, Roy’s aunt, Kim Bozzi, appeared on ABC’s “20/20” to talk about the verdict and the woman partially responsible for the death of her nephew. She stated that Carter “has to live as one of the most hated people in the country.”





In a letter to the judge, Bozzi offered a fiery accusation of the 20-year-old woman, who she believes is responsible for Conrad’s death. Bozzi wrote, “I don’t believe that she can be helped.” She declared, “I believe she should be kept far away from society. Take away the spotlight that she so desperately craves.”

In the interview with “20/20,” Bozzi stated that Carter “has a damaged moral core.”

At the time of his death, Conrad Roy was 17 years old and had been struggling with depression. He was in his truck, breathing the fatal carbon monoxide but got out. Carter texted him to get back in and told him to “just do it, babe.”