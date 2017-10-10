Couple spent 13 years prostituting a young girl for drugs, police say

Police in Florida recently arrested a couple who they say spent the last 13 years prostituting a young girl in exchange for drugs.

Kevin Wyatt and Celeste Chambers were arrested for the crimes which allegedly began when the child was three years old and lasted until March 2016, WTXL reports. Chambers was arrested last Wednesday and on Sunday afternoon, Wyatt was taken in. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the arrest on their Facebook page.

A number of departments teamed up to help bring down the couple, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Chambers was previously arrested by Leon County authorities in June for the acts but was subsequently released. She plead not guilty to a slew of charges, including not guilty to sexual battery on a child under 12 by an adult; lewd or lascivious battery; lewd or lascivious exhibition; child abuse; and human trafficking by a legal guardian, the Miami Herald reports. Her Wednesday arrest was made by Gadsen county authorities and she is now facing a number of charges relating to the 13-year ordeal.





The exact details of the horrific allegations aren’t clear, but police say the couple “prostituted” the girl “exchange for drugs.” Chambers will appear in court in January, Wyatt’s date has not been set.