To move 2 tons of marijuana, drug traffickers reached for a lime— 34,000 of them

Around a week ago, Customs and Border Patrol agents working at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Pharr, Texas stopped a truck. The 2001 Freightliner appeared to be carrying a load of key limes, over 34,000 of them, according to the agency’s press release.

Except they weren’t limes. They were lime-sized packages carrying a 3,947lb shipment of marijuana with an estimated street value of $789,467. Customs and Border Patrol did not note a destination for the greenery.





Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. commented on the massive seizure. “This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” he said.

The agency says they were assisted by a canine team and a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) in making the bust. The Department of Homeland Security has taken over the investigation.