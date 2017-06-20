Dashcam footage from the Philando Castile shooting is released — and it shows how quickly things turned deadly

Dashcam video of the traffic stop and shooting that ended Minnesota man Philando Castile’s life has surfaced, showing the final minutes of the young father’s life before he was gunned down in front of his daughter and girlfriend.

The video begins with Officer Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony, MN police approaching the vehicle driven by Castile.

Ofc. Yanez explains why they’d pulled Castile and his family over — a broken tail light — and he asks for his license and registration.





Castile had a Minnesota permit to carry, allowing him to carry a handgun. After advising Ofc. Yanez that he was carrying a weapon, Yanez reaches for his service weapon, telling him “don’t pull it out,” firing seven times and killing Castile as his daughter and girlfriend scream.

Castiles’ girlfriend, Diamond Reynold, livestreamed the immediate aftermath of the shooting. It was viewed more than 25 million times before being taken down.

Ofc. Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm. He was acquitted on all charges on June 16, 2017.