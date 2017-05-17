Department of Justice appoints special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation

The Department of Justice on Wednesday moved to insure an independent review of allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections, and whether there were any ties to associates of President Trump, as former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tapped to lead the politically charged investigation.

"In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter," said Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in a written statement.





Rosenstein said he had not determined that there was any wrongdoing, but wanted to insure that the investigation was led by an independent person.

“Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result,” Rosenstein added.

Mueller, who was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, is highly respected in Washington, D.C.

“The appointment of Bob Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation is a good first step to get to the bottom of the many questions we have about Russian interference in our election and possible ties to the president,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).