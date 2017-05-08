Florida man arrested after adding a new member to the congregation: his own

A Florida man was arrested after parishoners at the Central Assembly Of God say he walked to the altar at the front of the church and dropped his pants in front of 39 people there for services.

Witnesses called the Indian River County police to report Christoper James Frey, 48, who was arrested shortly after the alleged stripping and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

RELATED: Drunk and naked Florida man goes on a machete-wielding rampage against mailboxes

Indian River County’s Sebastian Daily says Frey was quickly approached by several men from the congregation, who shuffled him offstage and managed to get him to tuck his genitals inside his pants again.





We’re all familiar with the phrase “The devil made me do it,” but Frey had a slightly different explanation. When Indian River County deputies arrested him and asked why he did it, Frey said “The Lord” told him to expose himself.

Frey was released on $1000 bond. He will return to court on May 30.