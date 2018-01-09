Menu
A Florida man’s attempt at stealing food was short-ribbed.

TCPalm reports that Maeli Aguilar-Alvarez, 26, of Indiantown tried to get away with placing a few items into his pants waistband and walk out of Rines Market IGA in December. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office claims that he might have gotten away with it, had a sergeant not spotted him revealing some of the evidence of his crime in full view.


According to an arrest affidavit, Aguilar-Alvarez “removed a full rack of ribs from his waistband.”

And that’s not all he allegedly stole. It’s not immediately clear what police think Aguilar-Alvarez was going to do with his alleged ill-gotten gains, but one can’t help but think of a picnic or a barbecue. The grocery list of stolen items reportedly included:

-Nine pieces of fried chicken
-Some mashed potatoes
-Two packs of hamburger buns
– And, of course, the one “full rack of ribs” — whether they were beef or pork has not been clarified

The price tag for this alleged theft, which sounds like a carnivorous take on the “12 Days of Christmas,” amounted to $32.49.

It was reported that Aguilar-Alvarez smelled a little like booze and was intoxicated at the time.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
