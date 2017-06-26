Florida man gets naked and does some pretty crazy things in this Tampa Bay area backyard

One Florida man was so cross-faded that flinging his own feces seemed like a good idea at the time.

34-year-old Tommy Williams of New Port Richey, Fla. was high on MDMA and said he was “drunk out of his mind” when he showed up to an unsuspecting Clearwater home Saturday morning and repeatedly rang the doorbell, reports WFLA. Williams then went to the backyard, opened two sheds and threw his feces on a toolbox inside.

Williams sought to avoid a deputy by hiding behind a tree, but it’s safe to say that his actions were in vain.

Though Williams admitted to the drinking and drug use, he denied knowing the victim as well as his actions in the backyard.

Williams was arrested and is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Interestingly enough, Williams was the first of two naked men in the Tampa Bay area who were arrested for trespassing.