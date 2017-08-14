Florida police say a man who thought he was “Alice in Wonderland” caused over $100,000 in damages at a construction site

Police had quite an interesting evening when they were called to a construction site on Saturday where a man had allegedly commandeered a forklift and was recklessly driving it around. When they arrived, 32-year-old Mathew Jones began pointing the machine at officers and he didn’t stop until police drew their weapons.

RELATED: Police have arrested a daycare owner suspected of committing unspeakable crimes against young innocents

According to WEAR, Jones justified his actions by saying that a “hookah-smoking caterpillar” told him to wreck havoc at the scene. The construction site is the liquor store of the Crestview WalMart in Crestview, Fla. and he was upset saying the site was a “place to sell alcohol and he had a problem with it.” He also identified himself as “Alice in Wonderland.”





With labor and the of the site, it’s estimated that Jones accomplished around $128,000 in damages during his little joyride. The Crestview News-Bulletin reports that he damaged a fire hydrant belonging to the city, much of the scaffolding at the site and even the forklift itself. One of the 911 callers told the dispatcher that Jones was “throwing cinder blocks off the scaffolding into the construction zone.”

RELATED: An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught monkeying around with donkeys

He is currently on probation for a burglary charge, and he was charged with violating his probation as well as felony grand theft, use of a motor vehicle to damage property of another in excess of $1,000 and criminal mischief with damage greater than $1,000.