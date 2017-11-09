“Get the gun ready,” she warned her sugar daddy before her revenge for calling things off

A spurned woman, 33, allegedly fatally shot the 64-year-old man she called her “sugar daddy” in the face and then tried to cover up the crime with a staged burglary — texting him, “Get the guns ready cause I’m coming” beforehand — all because he broke up with her.

Jennifer Lynn Morrissey had been living with Michael McNew since 2015, and he had paid all of her bills and court fees and bought her presents. However, things began to sour, and McNew tried to call things off with Morrissey. Police later found him dead with a single gunshot wound to the head and said it appeared the crime scene had been staged to look like a burglary gone awry.





RELATED: A father’s reckless boozin’ and snoozin’ is blamed for the tragic death of his son

Morrissey, who allegedly buried McNew’s cell phone and laptop and messaged him on Facebook after the murder, has admitted that she killed McNew in a “kill or be killed” situation, according to her lawyer.

“She came to her home to retrieve some belongings and struggled over a firearm and Mr. McNew unfortunately was shot and killed,” Morrissey’s lawyer said at a two-hour preliminary hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors, however, say she knew exactly what she was doing and even sent him threatening text messages in the days leading up to his death. McNew reportedly responded by saying he would “defend” himself if she became violent when she came to pick up her belongings.

“Get the gun ready cause I’m coming. I already told you that I’ll be there tonight … guess your [sic] just gonna have to shoot me,” one of the texts read, the DA office said. “I’m gonna stab ya.”

“I don’t believe she’s a victim,” the prosecutor said in court.

Morrissey is facing a murder charge and is due back in court in December.

RELATED: New video casts doubt on mother’s bizarre Thanksgiving abduction story