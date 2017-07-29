Harrowing images show the aftermath of a suspected drunk driver smashing though a nightclub crowd

Officials in Louisville, Kentucky, have released images that show the terrible toll of drunk driving. On Jan. 29, Chad Erdley plowed through the crowd outside a nightclub, killing two people, before he crashed into a food truck. WDRB released the photos but reported that many of them were too graphic to post on their site.

In the police station, Erdley tested positive for alcohol, though he was not above the legal limit. When police decided to take his blood, Erdley refused and said blood tests are “unconstitutional.” The 37-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder and seven counts of assault and wanton endangerment as well as a DUI charge. He has a criminal record that began in 1999 and includes a number of drug and alcohol charges.





The judge set his bond at $250,000 and stated that she believes that he is a “danger to the community.” One of the people killed was 45-year-old Jennie L. Burton and the other was a male who has not been identified.