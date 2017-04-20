He tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, but she was tougher than he expected

Police in Glynn County, Ga., have arrested 40-year-old John Schuler on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and enticing a child for indecent purposes. The Glynn County Police Department wrote on their Facebook page that, last Saturday, they responded to a 911 call at Sonny’s BBQ in Brunswick, Ga., and spoke to an 11-year-old girl with a harrowing story.

The youth (whom police will not name for her protection) claimed that she was in the women’s restroom when Schuler burst in and “grabbed her around the mouth and throat and attempted to subdue her.” However, Schuler found himself in a bit of a pickle, as the youngster fought him off, screaming, and managed to run out of the bathroom.

News4Jax reported that Schuler told the girl to “hush it,” and the girl’s father managed to grab Schuler and force him into a table, where he told him, “You’re not going anywhere.”