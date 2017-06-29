Here are the charges announced against the 20-year-old who killed 13 elderly churchgoers in March

The nation wept in late March when we learned that 13 elderly churchgoers were killed in a horrific crash while they were on their way home from a retreat. Eventually a video surfaced of the driver, later identified as Jack D. Young, swerving across the road in his Dodge pickup only minutes before he collided with the van. Initial reports suggested that Young was texting-and-driving but later we discovered that the 20-year-old was high on prescription sleeping pills and was in possession of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Here is the booking photo of Jack Dillon Young. He turned himself in yesterday evening, the night before the 3-month ann'y of the crash pic.twitter.com/eCfXbo47j6 — Zack Hedrick (@zhedricknews) June 29, 2017

On Monday, a grand jury began reviewing the crash in order to decide what indictments to hand down. District Attorney Daniel J. Kindred announced on Thursday that the jury settled on indicting Young on all 13 of the charges against him. In his press release given to Rare via email, Kindred stated that all 13 offenses are second-degree felonies and include manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter. He further stated that “one indictment alleges intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, third and second degree felonies.”

Kindred also stated that Young turned himself in on Wednesday night, the night before the third anniversary of the crash. His bond is set at $380,000 and the judge stated that if Young makes bail, he will have a curfew of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., will require an “ignition interlock installed on his vehicle, weekly urinalysis testing and a GPS monitor.”