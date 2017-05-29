Hours after graduating, a rising football star defended his girlfriend in a parking lot — and met a horrible end

He was one of Carter High School’s most popular students, voted Prom and Homecoming King, and had plans to play football for Navarro College or Prairie View A&M University once he graduated.

But hours after a graduation surrounded by family and friends, LeDajrick Cox was murdered when a car pulled alongside his and someone in it started shooting.

Dallas Police say the argument started in the parking lot of a 7-11 around 1:45 a.m. That’s where police say Cox defended his girlfriend after the group catcalled her.





Then, when Cox’s car left, the car they’d exchanged words with followed them, pulled alongside them, and someone in the car started firing. Cox was hit in the head and torso; two other friends were hit by bullets as well.

Cox died in the hospital, the day after he graduated high school.

Reginald Henry, his father, talked about the loss of his only son with FOX4.

“You know, he was my only son. That was it. He has siblings and they look up to him and they were just so happy for him just to see him happy […] It feels like a part of me is just hurt.”