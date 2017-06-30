Houston law enforcement vows to crackdown on crime — then this happens

On Thursday, law enforcement personnel from the FBI, Houston Police, Harris County Sheriff’s Department and Harris County District Attorney’s Office all said they would work together to tamp down violent crime like robberies and shootings. The announcement, made at a press conference, follows an increase in violent crime in Houston, according to KPRC.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that “there will be no more slaps on the wrist” for those who break the law in Harris County. “We’re going after the worst of the worst,” Acevedo said.





However, last week, a former Houston Independent School District (ISD) police officer named Jacob Ryan Delgadillo pleaded guilty to having an improper relationship with a student and only received five years of probation, according to the Chronicle.

He will lose his law enforcement license, and if he violates the terms of the parole, he could be subjected to the maximum punishment. But as part of the plea, he will not have the charge on his record if he successfully completes the five-year term and will not have to register as a sex offender. Two counts of indecency with a child were also dismissed as part of the plea.

Does “worst of the worst” only apply to violent criminals and not sex offenders?

