If a sexual misconduct charge with a student wasn’t enough, police say this teacher stabbed his wife as well

Thirty-one-year-old James Chelekis is facing a number of charges from two separate incidents, and it seems that the Michigan teacher won’t be in front of a classroom anytime soon.

On Friday, Kentwood Public Schools announced that they were placing Chelekis on administrative leave after he was arraigned on two first-degree sexual misconduct charges involving a 15-year-old student. But, that arraignment followed another on Thursday when he was brought up on two felony charges — assault with intent to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent — that police say stems from an incident when he tried to murder his wife.





According to Michigan Live, he was initially arrested on June 27 when police responded to a domestic dispute call at 5:50 a.m. When they arrived, officers found his wife bleeding from a knife wound. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

RELATED: This teacher-turned-creeper wept as the judge told him where he’ll be for the next few decades

In a press release, the superintendent at Chelekis’ district wrote:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved. In deeply distressing situations such as this, Kentwood Public Schools is committed to providing support and care for those affected by this case…staff members who violate the trust of our community or who engage in behaviors outside of the values and policies of our district will be held accountable for their actions.

Chelekis is currently in the Kent County Jail; his bond total with the four charges combined comes to $1,750,000. He will return to court on July 12 for a hearing on all four charges.