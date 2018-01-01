Monday, 1:10 p.m. update: Police are still searching for a man involved in the abduction of two children from Round Rock who is also a person of interest in a suspicious death on Sunday.

Officers responded Sunday to a welfare call in the 2600 block of Leslie Court in Round Rock and found a woman dead inside the residence, police said.

Authorities are searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, a person of interest in the suspicious death. He has also been tied to the abduction of two children, 14-year-old Lilianas Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Margaret. Miles was last seen on Dec. 30.

Griffith is described as a white female about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose stud on the right side and braces. Bandera-Margaret is described as a white female about 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he could be heading to Louisiana in a gray 2007 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. A previous report indicated the hatchback may have a white sticker in the upper right corner of the rear window.

Miles is described as being 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Police said Miles wears glasses.