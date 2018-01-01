Monday, 1:10 p.m. update: Police are still searching for a man involved in the abduction of two children from Round Rock who is also a person of interest in a suspicious death on Sunday.
Officers responded Sunday to a welfare call in the 2600 block of Leslie Court in Round Rock and found a woman dead inside the residence, police said.
Authorities are searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, a person of interest in the suspicious death. He has also been tied to the abduction of two children, 14-year-old Lilianas Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-Margaret. Miles was last seen on Dec. 30.
Griffith is described as a white female about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose stud on the right side and braces. Bandera-Margaret is described as a white female about 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he could be heading to Louisiana in a gray 2007 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. A previous report indicated the hatchback may have a white sticker in the upper right corner of the rear window.
Miles is described as being 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Police said Miles wears glasses.
Authorities said there have been no updates to the investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.
