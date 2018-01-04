A Florida man did not get very far after he decided to rob a bank

Michael Sadusky, 60, is accused of walking into The Bank of the Ozarks in Belleair Bluffs with a knife and demanding cash from two bank tellers, reported ABC Action News. After getting the money, Sadusky walked out of the bank a successful criminal…





…for a whole 11 minutes.

Bank tellers gave a physical description of Sadusky to deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived on the scene shortly after he left. The deputies combed the area until they noticed a man in the passenger side of a vehicle who fit the description.

The vehicle was only a mile away from the bank.

Deputies signaled for it to stop and officers found that the passenger, Sadusky, was in possession of both money and a knife that fit the description given by the tellers.

Sadusky admitted to robbing the bank while being interviewed by the detectives.

It was discovered that he hitched a ride from Brian Kleer, 43, and Kleer’s nephew, Justin Turek, 27. Neither men were aware that they were giving a ride to a bank robber.

Sadusky was arrested and taken to Pinellas County Jail. There, he was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Kleer and Turek will not face any charges.