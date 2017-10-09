It’s pretty clear that this wanted man’s Facebook challenge was a terrible idea

A Michigan man’s plans seemingly backfired when the police department who had already served him a warrant caught wind of his Facebook challenge.

“If you’re [sic] next post gets a thousand shares I’ll turn myself in along with a dozen doughnuts,” commented Champagne Torino on the Redford Township Police Department’s Facebook page. Torino added that he’d “pick up every piece of litter around all your public schools.” The police department accepted and shared his challenge.

It reportedly only took an hour for the post to be shared over a thousand times, and has been shared almost 4,000 times at the time of this writing.





The department wrote that they hoped Torino would keep his word and himself in.

